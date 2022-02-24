Ellwood shelled 80 years ago

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

The Ellwood Oil Field is seen in this 1948 photo. On Feb. 23, 1942, it was shelled by a Japanese submarine.

It was 80 years ago that a Japanese submarine attacked the Ellwood Oil Field.

A dozen or so shells from the submarine fell on the field during the night of Feb. 23 during World War II. The field is 12 miles west of Santa Barbara and begins at the western boundary of what’s now the city of Goleta.

One shell made “a direct hit on rigging and pumping equipment of a well on the Barnsdall lease, blasting it to bits,” the News-Press reported on its front page on Feb. 24, 1942.

The newspaper’s headline, at the top of the page in all bold capital letters, was “Submarine Shells Ellwood Oil FIeld.” Below it was another headline that said: “First Attack of War on Continental U.S..”

The News-Press story reported no casualties but noted the shells burst on cliffs near the oil field and rocked ranchland, creating deep craters.

“The narrow coastal plain from Santa Maria to Ventura was soon plunged into darkness as blackout sirens wailed their warnings,” the News-Press reported. “Radio stations from Santa Barbara to the Mexican border were silenced.

“Not until 12:12 this morning did the all clear signal sound,” according to the News-Press.

— Dave Mason