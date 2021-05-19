ELMERICK, Robert Bruce

Robert Bruce Elmerick died peacefully at home on May 15th after complications from a long battle with cancer.

Bob was born to a dairy farmer in Ohio and developed a strong work ethic early by working before and after school as early as five years old. His family moved from Ohio to California in 1963, and he graduated from San Marcos High School in the Class of 1966.

Despite pressure from his father to work right away, Bob continued his education at Santa Barbara City College and San Jose State University, making him the first person in his family to graduate from college.

Bob married Linda Elmerick in 1969 and together they raised 5 sons. He was a strong supporter of St. Raphael’s Elementary School and Bishop Garcia Diego High School, where his sons attended from 1978 to 2002. He was also an advocate for youth sports and education in the larger Santa Barbara community.

Bob became a successful entrepreneur, businessman, and rancher. He started his own CPA business while simultaneously raising lemons and avocados on the family’s 80-acre ranch in Goleta, California. Later, he was also a partner in a group that operates Sonic restaurants in the southeastern United States.

After his sons graduated from Bishop High School, he moved to Santa Ynez, California, then Templeton, California and finally to Goodyear, Arizona to be closer to family.

He was diagnosed with an advanced stage of cancer in 2003. However, with the help of some amazing doctors, he fought the disease for 18 years and survived to meet all 9 of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Linda, sons Chris, Jeff (Deanna), Brian (Jennie), Scott (Kellee), and David. Grandchildren are Ethan and Andie (Chris), Caden and Lukas (Jeff and Deanna), Jack, Peter and Dagny (Brian and Jennie), and Waylon and Siena (Scott and Kellee). Siblings are Kathy, Kay, Vicki, Roger and Beth. Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Montie, and brother Larry.

A service will be held at the Templeton Cemetery at 11:00 on Saturday, May 22nd.In lieu of flowers you can donate to your favorite charity.