Elon Musk’s vital cause

“I came to America because I knew I could succeed at anything I chose to do. I love America!” said entrepreneur Elon Musk.

“Entrepreneurship is like eating glass and walking on hot coals at the same time.”

— Elon Musk

Elon Musk grew up during apartheid.

As a teenager, a group of boys assaulted him so badly, he ended up in the hospital. When the attackers weren’t punished and the incident was swept under the table, Mr. Musk developed a hatred for apartheid and a mistrust for justice in South Africa.

Mr. Musk was an electronics nerd, and his only interests were computers and science projects. During high school, Mr. Musk was beaten again, and that is when he decided to leave South Africa. After high school at age 18, Mr. Musk left for Canada with $200 in his pocket and enrolled in Queens University.

While attending Queen’s, Mr. Musk received a scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania. He received dual bachelor’s degrees in economics and physics. Mr. Musk also attended Wharton School of business, where he developed a marketing plan for a new electronic book-scanning enterprise.

By 1994, Mr. Musk held two internships in the Silicon Valley: one at Pinnacle Research Institute, which built electrolytic capacitors, and another at Palo Alto’s Rocket Science Games. In 1995, he entered Stanford’s school of engineering. But after two days he realized his future was in internet neology.

“I loved going to college, but there comes a time in your life when you’ve had enough.”

— Elon Musk

Mr. Musk tells people, “I came to America because I knew I could succeed at anything I chose to do. I love America!” Mr. Musk owns more technology ventures than he can count. He owns a car company, a solar power plant, a satellite and rocket coterie, X-Com transfer, Neuralink and Starlink Internet, just to mention a few. Mr. Musk recently forayed into social media when he bought Twitter.

With online freedom of speech policed by big tech liberals armed with delete keys, why did it take a successful South African immigrant engineer to expose Twitter’s blatant censorship policies against conservatives? And why did it take a benevolent billionaire to expose Twitter’s connection with the FBI, Department of Justice, CIA, a gang of liberal henchmen, the Democratic Party and yes, even a president-elect?

“Republicans are now the biggest threat to our democracy since America was founded.”

— Joe Biden

Mr. Musk’s purchasing of Twitter provoked outrage from the left, who had denied they were in bed with Twitter. The leftist handbook states they have the power to censor and silence anyone, anytime, any place. With every episode of Twitter’s nefarious scandal released, Democrats squeal louder.

Even though Elon Musk loves America, if our nation was following the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, the world’s richest man wouldn’t have had to spend billions of dollars to restore free speech on Twitter. But Elon Musk can’t end Silicon Valley or Washington’s conservative censorship alone.

The left is in bed with Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Google. They erased Parlor from the internet map with a press of a collective button. If Big Tech considers Twitter a threat to their total control of online information, it would be easy for them to pull Twitter off their cloud services and app stores.

Big Tech must be held accountable for violating the First Amendment on internet platforms and for their highly questionable relationship with the Democratic Party, the FBI, DOJ and even the CIA.

However, this must come from the Americans whose rights were violated; who lost the most, and that includes the election of many conservative candidates. But who can be trusted to rectify this?

The trouble with Mr. Musk’s free speech strategy on Twitter is his personal resolve in hiring a policing force he can trust to protect free speech. If he were to put the wrong people in charge of Twitter, it would fall back into the hands of progressives and their liberal media allies. Their army of censors would undo everything Mr. Musk has done.

“A job left unfinished, is a job not worth starting.”

—Aristotle

There is no way we can achieve substantive, long-lasting solutions to the violations of internet free speech from our current administration. That would be like asking a criminal how long he would like to remain in jail. We need an independent bipartisan commission to investigate Twitter’s violations of free speech and every federal agency involved with Twitter and Big Tech’s abusive censorship.

This commission must send Congress requirements for upgrading our antitrust laws to police the challenges we face on today’s information highway. They must also remove Big Tech from antitrust amnesty. These laws must have strict non-negotiable penalties for violations of new antitrust laws and the First Amendment. This includes politicians and federal agencies who collude with Big Tech.

Big Tech has been hiding behind Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act way too long, and it has worn out its usefulness. It simply provides “Protection from civil liability for operators of interactive computer services in the good faith removal or moderation of third-party material they deem lewd, obscene, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing or otherwise objectionable.”

Media sites say Section 230 allows them to edit or remove anything they wish. Yet it does not give them authority to ”censor political content the left objects to.” They’ve been doing this for years at the request of Democrats and liberal media giants which violates the First Amendment.

“There are two ways social media limits free speech: censorship and declaring topics off-limit.”

—Dennis Prager

Both Democrats and Republicans “talk the talk but don’t walk the walk” when it comes to Big Tech. Few Democrats will vote for anything that limits their power or control over liberal social media. And since D.C. is crawling with Silicon Valley lobbyists, they’ll never bite the hand that feeds them.

Most of the Republicans claim they will support such legislation, but in politics “seeing is believing.”

Author Louis L’Amour wrote, “A good beginning makes a good end.” With his purchase of Twitter, Mr. Musk is challenging Big Tech’s monopoly on internet censorship. Mr. Musk has proven when he chooses to do something, he gets it done.

His efforts to restore free speech in the public square are a beginning. And it is up to every American to join him and support his efforts and help him help us. Americans must call and email their congressmen and demand they outlaw Big Tech censorship.

There are few wealthy mercenaries like Mr. Musk willing to take on Big Tech! When a South African immigrant says democracy will not survive without protecting free speech, America needs to react.

Mr. Musk laid the foundation for change, and it is up to every American to rebuild the information highway with protections from big Tech, politicians and federal agencies that censor free speech.

This great nation was built on the backs of innovative enlightened immigrants like Elon Musk who is trying to improve the America he loves. Let’s help him.

“I’ve said this so many times. In order to have your voice be heard in Washington, you have to make some little contribution.”

— Elon Musk

