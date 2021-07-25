ELSING, James Bruce

6/23/38 – 12/12/20

James Bruce Elsing passed away on December 12th, 2020 from injuries suffered from a fall while walking at the Breakwater with his good friend and helper Len Stevenson. Jim was born in Santa Barbara in 1938 and attended local schools, graduating from Santa Barbara High School in 1956. Jim received special awards in 1955 and 1956 for being the Hi-lights announcer for the school’s radio program, supervised by English and broadcasting teacher Ruby Burton.

Jim attended Santa Barbara Junior College where he again received awards for his work with school legislature. He received the Elks Leadership Award in student activities and scholarship in 1958. In 1959, Santa Barbara Junior College Certificate of Merit for outstanding service to the school was awarded to Jim.

Jim later joined the Army and received an honorary discharge in 1964. He then opened Super Cue Recreation in Bakersfield with his brother. Jim later worked for the California State Department of Motor Vehicles in Santa Monica as a driver inspector until his retirement. Jim enjoyed the Santa Barbara downtown area where he found many old and new friends. He was affectionately known as the mayor of West Micheltorena Street where he resided for decades. Because of his outgoing personality, Jim never met a stranger. He will be missed by friends, neighbors and loved ones. Jim was predeceased by his parents Gordon (1959) and Irene Elsing (2005). On a sad note, his friend Len Stevenson succumbed to Covid-19 earlier this year on February 25th, 2021 according to Noozhawk.