Elton Dan to perform at Lobero Theatre

COURTESY PHOTO

Elton Dan has been performing as an Elton John tribune artist for nearly 10 years.

SANTA BARBARA — Elton Dan and the Rocket Band are coming to Santa Barbara this Wednesday to pay homage to Elton John’s greatest hits.

The concert begins at 8 p.m at the Lobero Theatre, 33 E Canon Perdido St.

Elton Dan, otherwise known as Dan Gasser, has been performing as an Elton John tribute artist for nearly 10 years. Mr. Gasser is based in Kansas City and has performed on tour across the world with Elton’s oldest and greatest hits from the 1970s.

Wearing costumes from that era, Elton Dan and the Rocket Band play songs from seven of Elton John’s albums, including hit songs “I’m Still Standing,” “Bennie and the Jets” and “Tiny Dancer.”

Tickets in advance are $52 and $34 for general admission and $92 for the VIP experience. Prices go up $3 per ticket on the day of the show. To purchase, go to lobero.org/events/elton-dan-the-rocket-band-2023.

— Kira Logan