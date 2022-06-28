‘Elvis,’ ‘Top Gun’ tied for No.1  at box office

PARAMOUNT PICTURES HUGH STEWART/COPYRIGHT 2022 BY WARNER BROS. “Top Gun: Maverick,” starring Tom Cruise as fighter pilot Maverick, and “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the King, were pretty much tied for No. 1 last weekend at the box office. “Top Gun: Maverick” grossed $30,500,176, and “Elvis,” $30.5 million.

It’s “Elvis” vs. “Top Gun: Maverick.”

The two blockbusters were virtually tied for the No. 1 spot last weekend in the North American box office. Both grossed approximately $30.5 million.

Officially, “Top Gun” is listed as No. 1 because it was $176,000 ahead of “Elvis,” which opened last weekend. But that’s a small difference.

Third place went to “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which grossed $26.4 million in its third weekend.

Opening in fourth place was “The Black Phone.” The horror thriller grabbed $23.4 million.

Placing fifth in its second weekend was “Lightyear,” with Chris Evans as the voice of the popular “Toy Story” character. The animated adventure grossed $17.7 million.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” dropped to sixth place with $1.73 million.

Opening in seventh place was “Jugjugg Jeeyo,” a Hindi-language family with $725,000.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” was in eighth place with $533,346.

In ninth place was “The Bob’s Burgers Movie,” based on the animated Fox TV comedy. It grossed $513,000.

Placing 10th was “The Bad Guys,” the animated movie about villainous animals becoming heroes. It grossed $439,975.

