CAMARILLO — The Channel Islands Chapter of the Embroiderers’ Guild of America will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 28 at the United Methodist Church, 291 Anacapa Drive, Camarillo.

This month’s meeting will focus on working on a friendship bookmark, which includes different counted thread work such as cross stitch, Assisi, blackwork and Hardanger. For more information, e-mail president@channelislandsega.org or visit www.channelislandsega.org.

— Dave Mason