Emergency business grants available

SANTA BARBARA — The application period for the Emergency Business Assistance Grant Program will open Monday.

The program, provided through a partnership between the county and the Santa Barbara Foundation, includes both microenterprise business assistance and small business assistance grants. The application period will run through June 30, or when all the funds are granted, whichever comes sooner, according to a news release.

Eligible microenterprise businesses can apply for up to $10,000 in funding, while eligible small businesses can apply for up to $25,000.

“This opportunity is made possible through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD),” George Chapjian, director of the County Community Services Department, said in a statement. “The goal is to implement Community Development Block Grant programs that reduce the impacts of the pandemic. We are grateful to partners like Santa Barbara Foundation to make this grant program accessible to our countywide community.”

The funding, allocated by the CARES Act, is provided to the county with specific intention for prevention of, preparation for, and response to COVID-19 impacts. Funding will only be provided in cases that are “reasonably determined and documented that the applicant’s business has been adversely impacted by COVID-19,” read a county news release.

“This grant program is an added effort to provide support for our county’s economy through continued uncertain times,” Jessica Sanchez, director of donor relations at the Santa Barbara Foundation, said in a statement. “This program is another COVID-19 relief partnership like, Santa Barbara Better Together Fund and Elaine F. Stepanek Foundation Restaurant Fund, that are providing extra relief to businesses challenged by the coronavirus pandemic. We are happy to work with the County of Santa Barbara to provide such important support to our local businesses that are at the center of our county’s economy.”

Applicants are advised to review the grant guidelines and eligibility requirements, which can be found at https://www.sbfoundation.org/covid-19-business-community-resources/emergency-business-assistance-program/.

A workshop to discuss the grants will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. It will be repeated from noon to 1:30 p.m. May 19.

Applications will not be accepted by email or fax. Applications will be time and date stamped and reviewed on a first-come, first-serve basis. The application period may be extended if funds are available.

Applicants may be required to submit additional documentation or detail. Applicants will have two weeks to submit additional materials, as requested by the Santa Barbara Foundation.

For more information, contact the Santa Barbara Foundation at 805-963-1873. Applications can be submitted electronically via the Santa Barbara Foundation’s grants portal after May 10, or printed and mailed in a sealed envelope to the Santa Barbara Foundation, 1111 Chapala Street, Santa Barbara, CA, 93101. To hand deliver, bring the sealed application to the above address between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Mitchell White