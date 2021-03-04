Emergency rental assistance available

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is now providing rental assistance funds through the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara County to qualified Goleta residents financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (job loss, reduction in wages, etc.).

Applicants may receive up to $5,000 or up to three months of current and/or past-due rental expenses, whichever is less, when approved.

Once approved, assistance payments to applicants will be paid directly to landlords.

To be eligible, applicants must: provide proof of residency in Goleta; have a household income 80% or below the area median income; and demonstrate loss of income related to COVID-19, with eligibility starting last year on March 13, 2020, and must provide documentation of the past two months of income for the entire household and proof of lease or rental agreement.

Additional documentation may be required during the review process.

To apply, visit: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/SANTABARBARACOUNTYCA/participant.

Contact the Housing Authority by calling 805-735-8351 or emailing questions@hasbarco.org.

— Grayce McCormick