Emergency training event scheduled

MONTECITO — The Montecito Emergency Response & Recovery Action Group will be hosting a virtual community awareness event this week focused on medical operations.

The meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, will include: how to assist first responders in responding to mass casualty incidents; major functions of disaster medical operations; types of medical treatment areas; how to perform head-to-toe assessment to identify and treat injuries; and how to maintain hygiene and sanitation.

Those interested can register for the meeting at merrag.org/training.

— Mitchell White