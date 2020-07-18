Emergency tree trimming planned

GOLETA — The city of Goleta is performing emergency tree trimming at two public open spaces in the Santa Barbara Shores neighborhood.

The work involves trimming downed trees blocking a public trail and reducing tree fall risk and associated damage to life and private property. Heavy equipment, trucks and accompanying noise during work hours should be expected, according to city officials.

Three trees blocking the trail leading west from the end of Coronado Drive have already been trimmed. In addition, crews will be trimming 21 trees at Campus Glen Open Space, near the end of Coronado Drive, and 16 trees at the Santa Barbara Shores Open Space, between Newport and Santa Barbara Shores drives.

Work at the Coronado Drive location was expected to be finished by the end of the week. Work at the Newport Drive site is expected to begin Monday and be completed by July 24. Work hours are limited to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and no activity will occur on the weekends.

The work is authorized by an emergency permit from the city of Goleta and an emergency coastal development permit from the California Coastal Commission. Wildlife surveys were completed and no nesting birds or other sensitive resources were found. A biologist will continue to monitor the week and watch for any potential impacts to wildlife.Questions or concerns about the work can be directed to Parks and Open Space Manager George Thomson, at 805-961-7578 or gthomson@cityofgoleta.org.