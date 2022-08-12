Emma Trelles awarded Poet Laureate Fellowship

Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is one of 22 poets in the U.S. to be recognized by the Academy of American Poets with a Poet Laureate Fellowship.

Ms. Trelles, the ninth poet laureate of Santa Barbara and the first Latina poet appointed to this post, is the author of “Tropicalia” (University of Notre Dame Press), winner of the Andrés Montoya Poetry Prize and a finalist for Foreword/Indies poetry book of the year.

She teaches creative writing at Santa Barbara City College, where she also coordinates the Writing Center, according to the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture.

“I’m so grateful and honored to receive a Poet Laureate Fellowship from the Academy of American Poets, an organization deeply committed to poetry-centric programs all over the country and to the many poets who make them happen. The fellowship is a real testimony to their faith in our creative and community work,” said Ms. Trelles, who will receive an award of a $50,000 stipend to support her public work and craft as a Poet Laureate Fellow.

Ms. Trelles noted the broad impact of the stipend: “For Santa Barbara, this means that we’ll see more from the Mission Poetry Series, with continued biannual readings featuring diverse poets from near and far, and in addition to new classes and public Poetry Walks in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library. It also supports a second year of the Alta California Chapbook Prize from Gunpowder Press, open to all Latinx poets living in California and published in bilingual editions in the spring.

“For me personally, the fellowship also means support and belief in my own poems and writing practice. It’s incredibly validating.”

Through its Poets Laureate Fellowship program, the Academy has become the largest financial supporter of poets in the nation, awarding a total of $4.35 million in fellowships to 81 poets laureates since 2019.

