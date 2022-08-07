EMMELUTH, Bruce Palmer

1940-2021

Bruce was joyfully welcomed into Heaven a year ago on August 11, 2021 in Santa Barbara, CA. Although he struggled with many medical issues for the last few years of his life, his devoted wife, Canda, was his greatest champion and always at

his side.

A TRUE GENTLEMAN … to be emulated. Deeply faithful. Never taking a day off from excellence. Honor and dignity were his core values. Generous with his time, wisdom, and resources. Kind, fair and loyal. Strong work ethic and commanding personal presence identify him as a leader.

He was born November 30, 1940 in Los Angeles to parents Bill and Betty and big brother Jay. He fondly remembers his childhood of camping under the stars with family and friends in Baja Peninsula, Catalina Island, Carpinteria. He enjoyed numerous activities with the Boy Scouts and Sea Scouts. In 1956 his family moved to Santa Barbara, where he was proud to be a Don at SB High School. Bruce was accepted into Claremont McKenna College. He was Associated Student Body, Athletic Chair, Appleby Social Chairman, member of Junior Class Council and the Knickerbocker Social Club. He merited the Academic Roll of Honor. Bruce considered this excellent educational experience to be four of the most important years of his life. He graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics. He went on to earn an MBA in Finance UCLA and was elected into Beta Gamma Sigma.

Bruce proudly enlisted in the Army National Guard. He became a sharpshooter with M-14 rifle and completed SEOH NOC Leadership School.

In 1963 he married Cheryl Miller and had three children: Bill, Brett and Carrie.

He was an accomplished Financial Executive. His expertise included investment banking, mergers and acquisitions, public offerings, private placements and venture capital. He was a member for the Association of Corporate Growth, Board of Advisors, Entrepreneurial Studies Program at the John E. Anderson Graduate School of Management.

His amazing career spanned Prudential Insurance Co. of America as a Senior Investment Analyst. Then to Seidler Companies Inc. as Senior Vice President of Corporate Finance and Board of Directors. On to Van Kasper and Company as Managing Director of Corporate Finance, member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors. He retired his career with Wells Fargo Securities, LLC as Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Director of Investment Banking.

In 1985, it was destiny that Bruce met Canda, the love of his life, while visiting Maui. They were joyfully married in 1987. They lived in Pacific Palisades where they thoroughly enjoyed the community. Bruce was a member of the Jonathan Club since 1972. In 2003 they moved to Santa Barbara.

Bruce was an active member of El Montecito Presbyterian Church. He had a deep faith and belief that God actively moved in his life. He demonstrated his faith through acts of kindness and generosity throughout his lifetime.

Bruce was an incurable dog lover and supported numerous animal and environmental causes across the country. He was known for his wonderful sense of humor and quick wit. He led by example, made time for his family and friends and was a man of his word. Above all, he will be most remembered as extremely loyal and supportive to those he loved, generous to all he encountered…he was kind, steadfast, a consummate Gentleman.

He will be greatly missed and always remembered by those he held most dear–Canda, his devoted wife of 35 years, his children, Brett (Jamie) Emmeluth, Carrie (Kirk) Landau and five grandchildren: Jaden & Kuryn Emmeluth, Kylie, Chase and Cole Landau. He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brother Jay and son Bill.