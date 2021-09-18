Emmys back before an audience

CLIFF LIPSON/CBS

Cedric the Entertainer will host Sunday’s Emmys show on CBS.

For the first time since 2019, the Emmys show will have an in-person audience on Sunday.

Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the 73rd annual show will take place at the L.A. Live’s Event Deck in Los Angeles. It will air live at 5 p.m. Pacific time on CBS (KCOY-TV, Channel 12), after the red carpet coverage.

A trend in recent years continues with attention toward original shows on streaming services. Netflix’s “The Crown,” a series chronicling Queen Elizabeth II’s long reign, tied with disney+’s “Mandalorian,” set in the “Star Wars” universe, for the highest number of nominations.

Where there’s “Star Wars,” you can expect some “Star Trek.” Sir Patrick Stewart, aka Capt. Jean-Luc Picard, is among the stars on stage for Sunday’s show. Other celebs will vary from Angela Bassett to Adrien Brody, Taraji P. Henson, Seth Rogen, Tracee Ellis Ross, Hailee Steinfeld, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Coolidge, Amy Poeler, Ellen Pompeo and Rita Wilson.

The program will also feature some musical performances.

This year’s show will feature strict COVID-19 procedures and a limitation on audience capacity to ensure social distancing. That means around 500 people instead of the usual thousands.

The smaller crowd means audience members will be seated at tables, where they’ll be served food and drinks.

For more information, go to emmys.com.

