Emphasizing a positive self-esteem

Fitness expert Jenny Schatzle to speak at virtual Girls Inc. luncheon

Strong, smart and bold.

Girls Inc. helps kids to be that.

So it makes sense to bring an enthusiastic speaker who encourages others to see themselves as strong, smart and bold: fitness expert Jenny Schatzle.

Ms. Schatzle, the creator of Bond Fitness (formerly the Jenny Schatzle Program) at 21 W. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara, is the keynote speaker at Girls Inc. of Carpinteria’s Women of Inspiration luncheon.

The Zoom session will take place noon to 1:30 p.m. April 12. Tickets are $75; to purchase, go to www.girlsinc-carp.org.

In addition to Ms. Schatzle’s speech, the luncheon will feature Girls Inc. of Carpinteria presenting awards to Nirasha Rodriguez, The Food Liaison executive chef and owner; Carpinteria City Councilmember Natalia Alarcon, the council’s first Latina member and the youngest person to hold a seat on the council since 2012; and April Nunez, a Carpinteria Unified School District teacher and adviser and creator of Celebrating Adversity, Diversity and Education Club.

Jamie Collins, the Girls Inc. of Carpinteria executive director, praised the luncheon’s keynote speaker. “Jenny’s holistic approach to health and her passion for encouraging positive self-image make her a role model for all girls.

“We’re proud to have Jenny share her inspirational story at this year’s luncheon, and we look forward to recognizing a group of powerful women and girls who embody our mission.”

Ms. Schatzle, 41, was named Female Business Owner of the Year in 2015 by the National Association of Women Business Owners. Her newest book, “Breaking the Cycle,” was released last year.

The fitness expert said she feels honored to be the keynote speaker.

“I think Girls Inc. is a phenomenal organization,” she told the News-Press this week. “I hope I can really inspire these girls because they inspire me every day.”

Ms. Schatzle said she will share her life’s story. “I will talk about how I went from feeling lost as a teenager and secure and how I became smart and bold and really put myself out there.”

Ms. Schatzle grew up in Minnetonka, Minn., and after graduating from Minnetonka High School, she moved to San Diego in 1999. A year later, she moved to Isla Vista and has lived in the Santa Barbara area since then.

The fitness expert said she was unhappy with her appearance until she realized the key to her happiness wasn’t outside validation but loving herself first.

With that realization came her career in promoting fitness and a positive self-esteem.

“I am really about helping all women, young and older, really change the conversation on body image, self-worth and movement,” Ms. Schatzle said. “I’m really talking about how we can get away from our negative self-talk and use tools to help us move forward. My whole speech is about taking our control back and taking our lives back and helping women to find their confidence.

“I’m really excited to share my tips and tools,” she said.

Those tips include doing one positive thing every morning. Ms. Schatzle said that can set the tone for the entire day.

“When we’re feeling tired and frustrated, instead of repeating, ‘I’m so tired, I’m so frustrated,’ we get up, and we’re moving,” she said.

“We find joy in movement. It doesn’t have to be 45 minutes; it doesn’t have to be an hour,” Ms. Schatzle said. “Walking a mile, walking for 10 minutes, walking for 15 minutes, can change the outcome of my day.

“For me, working out is not about losing weight,” she said. “It’s about feeling good in my body.”

Ms. Schatzle said a positive attitude is important for both adults and youths.

In fact, she encourages girls and women not to compare themselves to others and appreciate the body that they have. She emphasizes the importance of healthy “I am” statements.

“So many of us say that we’re too old or that we’re not smart enough,” Ms. Schatzle said.

Instead, she recommended saying, “I am enough. I am doing enough. I am smart. I am healthy.”

