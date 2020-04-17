Employee at retirement community in Samarkand tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA BARBARA An employee of the retirement community, Covenant Living at the Samarkand, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Executive Director Laurie Small.

Covenant Living at the Samarkand learned the employee was ill on April 3. The employee worked in the Assisted Living Dementia area and was placed in self-isolation at home.

The employee has not returned to the campus as of April 16, said Director of Public Relations Randy Eilts.

At the time of the announcement on April 4, no residents had exhibited any symptoms that are consistent with the COVID-19 virus, said Ms. Small.

“Covenant Living at the Samarkand is taking all of the necessary steps in following infection control protocols,” wrote Ms. Small.

Covenant Living at the Samarkand contacted the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department for additional guidance on infection control protocols. It is also retraining all employees on identifying any symptoms consistent with COVID-19, proper use of PPE and implementing increased disinfection and cleaning within all of the health care center.

Each day, all employees are asked health assessment questions and receive a temperature screening. No employee, visitor or contractor will be allowed to enter if they fail in any area of the screening, said Ms. Small.

“We have also been urging all residential living residents to self-restrict any guests, including family members,” wrote Ms. Small.

“We continue to monitor all residents and employees who may exhibit any symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and, if necessary, ask that they reach out to their personal physicians for medical advice.”