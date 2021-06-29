Employees continue mediation with The Biltmore



Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is closed without a reopening date in sight.

Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara is scheduled to have a mediation session with furloughed employees July 10.

The Montecito resort has not set a projected reopening date.

A couple hundred employees are threatening a lawsuit against the Ty Warner-owned hotel for not paying them severance. They have been without work since the resort’s closure March 20, 2020.

The Biltmore originally predicted to open in early to mid-2021, an estimate that has since been abandoned. The Biltmore closed March 20, 2020 and kept its employees furloughed to tackle deferred maintenance and room upgrades.

Bruce Anticouni, who is representing employees individually, would not confirm the number of employees he has as clients. (Their employment contract barred them from pursuing a class-action lawsuit.)

The parties met for their first mediation session at the end of April.

The Biltmore’s receptionist told the News-Press the resort is currently “not doing any future business, at all,” including events.

The resort does not have any open positions, according to the Four Seasons career website.

