EMS Agency to participate in safety event

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara County Emergency Medical Services Agency is joining with other local agencies in the Summer Safety and Fun Event on July 1.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ortega Park, 604 E. Ortega St., Santa Barbara.

Other participants include Cottage Health, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the Santa Barbara Police Department, California Highway Patrol, American Medical Response, SafeKids’ Santa Barbara County Chapter and Santa Barbara County MOVE.

The event is free and open to children and families of all ages. It will feature low-cost helmets, resources on car seat harnessing and California car seat laws, supervised swimming, a bike safety obstacle course, and other activities.

According to Safe Kids, there are over 240,000 emergency room visits for children and teenagers related to bicycle injuries annually. Eleven percent of those accidents result in traumatic brain injuries.

In light of these statistics, the Santa Barbara County EMS Agency is committed to supporting injury prevention and ensuring the local community has access to life-saving skills and equipment, according to a news release.

