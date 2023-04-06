EMS contract not renewed by Board of Supervisors

The county of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors has made the decision not to extend the county’s current ambulance contract and directed staff to explore a non-exclusive multi-provider permit model. The board’s decision was based on their desire to improve the already existing EMS system through reinvestment in the community by providing more ambulances for 911 response, dedicated inter-facility transport ambulances, community paramedicine and community and financial oversight at no additional cost to the community.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been providing service for community needs for almost 100 years and ambulance transport for nearly 50 years. Seventy-five percent of the 911 calls it receives in the county are for medical emergencies. The department currently provides paramedic ambulance transport services for UCSB, Vandenberg Village (Lompoc Valley), New Cuyama and the Highway 166 corridor. With the new system, the Santa Barbara County Fire Department plans to seamlessly provide services to an already existing EMS program.

American Medical Response has been providing EMS transport services to Santa Barbara County communities for several decades. The County Fire Department plans to continue partnering with AMR to provide services.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has been providing Advanced Life Support services to the community since 1974. The department has over 90 practicing paramedics. Firefighter paramedics are staffed at all sixteen fire stations and all fire department ambulances.

The new system is expected to take effect in March 2024.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com