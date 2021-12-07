‘Encanto’ remains No. 1 at box office

COURTESY PHOTO

Disney’s “Encanto” remained at the top of the box office last weekend with a $12.7 million gross.

“Encanto” continues its box office magic.

Disney’s animated film about a Colombian family again was No. 1 during its second weekend with a $12.7 million gross at theaters in North America.

Placing second was “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with $10.4 million.

“House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons about the troubled family behind a fashion empire, remained in third place with $6.8 million.

“Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers” opened last week in fourth place with $4.1 million.

Marvel Studio’s “Eternals” placed fifth with $3.9 million.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” came in sixth with $2.7 million.

In seventh place was “Dune” at $1.8 million. During the previous weekend, the movie adaptation of the Frank Herbert classic was in eighth place.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog” placed eighth with $1.8 million.

“King Richard,” starring Will Smith as the father of tennis pros Serena and Venus Williams, was ninth place with $1.2 million.

And “Sword Art Online: Progressive – Aria of a Starless Night” opened in 10th place at just over $1 million.

All figures are from boxofficemojo.com.

