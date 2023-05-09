Home Featured Encounters with Spirit
KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Visitors meet Spirit the horse at the Return to Freedom: Wild Horse Conservation sanctuary in Lompoc, where Spirit’s 28th birthday was celebrated Saturday with live music, vendors and food. Spirit inspired the animated movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002). As shown in one of these photos, visitors hiked Saturday at the 300-acre home for wild horses and burros. For more information, go to returntofreedom.org.
