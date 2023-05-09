Encounters with Spirit

0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOSVisitors meet Spirit the horse at the Return to Freedom: Wild Horse Conservation sanctuary in Lompoc, where Spirit’s 28th birthday was celebrated Saturday with live music, vendors and food. Spirit inspired the animated movie “Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron” (2002). As shown in one of these photos, visitors hiked Saturday at the 300-acre home for wild horses and burros. For more information, go to returntofreedom.org. 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail News-Press Staff Report previous post Dr. Erika Endrijonas named SBCC president next post Santa Barbara News-Press: May 09, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel ReplyYou must be logged in to post a comment.