End of an era

Little Alex’s will close Nov. 22, ending a 30-year-plus chapter in Mexican food in Montecito

Little Alex’s has long served as “A Taste of Mexico’ in Montecito.

It’s been a popular Coast Village Road restaurant, known for its fajitas, burritos, tacos, enchiladas and more, and fans continue to rave about this taste of Mexico. And Little Alex’s gets high marks on Yelp with a 4.3 rating.

What’s more, Little Alex’s has been family-owned and -operated for more than 30 years by the Briner family, whose Spanish roots date back to Santa Barbara over 200 years ago.

But now a chapter in the history of Montecito dining is ending.

“It has been our pleasure to serve the Montecito community for almost 33 years,” said a notice at littlealexs.com. “All of our patrons have truly become part of our family.

The restaurant has been a popular Coast Village Road venue for decades.

“We have been given notice to vacate our location and will be closing Nov. 22. Thank you all for your unwavering support for over 3 decades. We appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts and will miss you all.”

The restaurant opened in 1989 when the Briners worked with Alex, who introduced them to the Santamaria family from Morelita, Mexico. The Briners and the Morelita families partnered to create fresh, quality Mexican food.

“The Montecito community is a family, and over the years we have become part of that family,” Aaron Briner, son of owners Dan and Lynette Briner, told the News-Press. “We have made it through recessions, floods, fires and a debris flow together. We have spent holidays and birthdays together. So we have given what families give to each other: our time and love.”

Little Alex’s has its roots in a family history going back 200 years in Santa Barbara.

The restaurant has been open for more than 11,000 days and made more than 25,000 burritos while employing 11 Briner workers and 22 Morelita workers.

“What a great find, and they have been here for 30 years,” Mickey A. of Santa Barbara posted on Yelp. “As many times that I have been here at the Montecito Mart, I finally walked into Little Alex’s, where they have a very nice selection of Mexican food.

“The aromas as I walked by pulled me in, and the staff are very helpful with food recommendations,” Mickey A. continued. “Settled into one of their combination plates. A good sampling of their fresh Mexican dishes. Looking forward to their salads, Little Cravings, Fajitas and Burritos menus. Server Tommy is the best!”

One out-of-state visitor was thrilled to discover Little Alex’s.

“So so so good. Traveling from Austin, TX and naturally wanted some Mexican food with my family,” Baylee A. of Marble Falls, Texas, said on Yelp. “Service was amazing, very kind employees. I did not catch her name, but the employee was helpful and always made sure our chips were refilled. It was very good!

“Throughout the whole meal my family and I kept commenting on how good the food was. Thank you!!!””

Little Alex’s continues to get rave reviews on Yelp.

A local resident is impressed as well.

“Little Alex’s is a great spot for your Mexican food cravings!” Stacey L. of Santa Barbara posted on Yelp. “In one meal option, they put french fries with your carne asada burrito, and I thought that idea is just amazing and amazing in my belly as well! They make their own salsas and tortilla chips with the correct amount of salt.

“Their meals and a la carte options are fresh, and not to mention, their customer service is great!”

