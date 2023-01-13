End of the drought?

Santa Barbara County gets closer after this week’s storm; Montecito and other areas still deal with damage and road closures

Lake Cachuma reached 85% of its capacity Thursday and is expected to fill up and spill this weekend. The rise in reservoirs at the lake and elsewhere in the county comes as the U.S. Drought Monitor reported Santa Barbara County dropped to the least severe level of drought conditions

Santa Barbara County dropped Thursday from severe drought to moderate drought after this week’s big storm.

That’s the least severe of four levels of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. If the level drops again, the monitor will describe the area as “abnormally dry,” with the possible impact of “coming out of the drought.”

The news was emphasized with nature’s own exclamation point — a big splash at Gibraltar Reservoir.

The site exceeded its capacity by Thursday evening and spilled over, and the roar of the water at the dam was music to the ears of those waiting for an end to the drought.

The reservoir’s level reached almost 1,400 feet by Thursday evening, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department. The volume of water is 4,677 acre feet, and the total rainfall this season for Gibraltar is 32.30 inches.

The Jameson Reservoir is at 100.9% capacity at 2,224.34 feet, with total annual rainfall at 4 inches. Volume is at 4,890 acre feet.

Experts expect Lake Cachuma to fill and spill by this weekend. On Thursday, the lake was at 743.47 feet. As of 5:20 p.m. Thursday, the lake was at 85.2% capacity and 743.32 feet, with this year’s total rainfall this season at 19.32 inches. The volume is at 164,326 acre-feet.

The Alisal Reservoir is at 600.03 feet of elevation. The total rainfall is at 34.39 inches, and the volume is at 2,382.70 acre feet.

Reservoirs could rise higher. Today’s weather forecast for Santa Barbara is 70% chance of rain during the day with a low of 51 and a high of 64. On Saturday, the forecast is a 70% chance of rain at night and 80% chance during the day with a low of 50 and a high of 60.

While Santa Barbara County waits for this weekend’s storms, officials dealt with the aftermath of the rain and wind that slammed the county Monday and Tuesday. The News-Press this week talked to officials concerning the damage to roads in Montecito and current road closures.

“In the Montecito area, we currently have four hard closures,” Lael Wageneck, the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, told the News-Press on Wednesday. “They are located at East Mountain Drive from the city limits to Coyote Road, East Mountain Drive from Cold Springs Road to San Ysidro Road, North Jameson Lane from San Ysidro Road to Hixon, and Bella Vista from Romero Canyon to Ladera Lane.

“A hard closure means the road is closed to everyone and not recommended, even for residents due to slip out and significant hazards,” Mr. Wageneck said. “In Summerland, Padaro Lane from the railroad to the southbound bridge is impassable. Other than that, the roads are operational.”

Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor gave the News-Press more details on Thursday.

“East Mountain Drive west of Ashley Roadabove Cold Spring Debris Basin has major damage and is closed,’ Chief Taylor said. “Bella Vista Drive has damage at Romero Creek Crossing and is also closed.”

Mr. Wageneck is reminding motorists of the importance of being cautious at all times during a storm.

“Hazards can occur at any time. Our Urban Forest team responded to a fallen eucalyptus tree next to the Obern Trail bike path before during a relatively light storm on Jan. 4,” said Mr. Wageneck.

“Anyone making travel plans can check our road closure site countyofsb.org/3675/Storm-Related-Road-Closures. This site only contains information for County maintained road closures, but there are links to other agency road closures.”

On Thursday, U.S. Reps. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, and Jimmy Panetta, D-Carmel Valley, urged President Joe Biden to approve California’s request for a major disaster declaration to unlock additional storm relief for Central Coast families and businesses impacted by recent storms and flooding.

“We are grateful for the swift support your Administration has afforded to our region in the wake of the severe winter storms,” the lawmakers wrote. “However, more help is needed to support families and businesses impacted by flooding, debris flows, and mud flows directly related to the storms …We strongly support Governor Newsom’s request for a major disaster declaration and ask that you make all federal resources necessary available. We stand ready to provide any support to you in expeditiously approving this request and provide the necessary resources to the impacted communities.”

The major disaster declaration would enable the federal government, spearheaded by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to receive claims from individual families and businesses, provide unemployment and legal assistance, crisis counseling, and other related services for communities in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.

A declaration from President Biden would also enable public assistance from FEMA to state, local, and tribal governments to support debris removal, emergency protective measures, and other emergency infrastructure and work measures.

