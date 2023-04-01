End prejudice against breeds of dogs

My dog Sol was the nicest, most trustworthy dog you could imagine. He was gentle with children as he helped teach how to meet a dog safely. He helped train a multitude of pups we brought home to foster from the shelter.

He and Boss, his pitbull BFF, played together on the beach at Summerland like two silly goofs. He functioned like a therapy dog for many years, and was an ambassador for C.A.R.E.4Paws until his death at the ripe old age of 19.

And yet, Sol could easily have ended up back in the shelter where I got him, if my homeowners insurance company had denied me coverage because he looked like part Great Dane, and his BFF Boss’ family could have had the same problem. That’s what’s happening to dog owners around the country, as insurance companies ban a range of large breed dogs — from German shepherds to chows to Danes and more — simply based on their breed.

Our assembly member, Gregg Hart, has introduced a bill that would prohibit the use of dog breed in decisions about housing insurance coverage since there is no science to back up such prejudice. The CDC, American Veterinary Medical Assn, and the American Bar Association (which handles lawsuits over dog-related injuries) all say as much. Blanket breed bans in insurance coverage are simply a form of profiling and discrimination.

It’s important that California have laws that prohibit any use of breed as the basis of determining coverage. Specific acts by a dog? Sure. Irresponsible conduct by the owner? Go for it. But there is no appropriate or supportable place in any insurance regulation for decisions based on the apparent breed of a dog, even if it’s just one of several criteria.

Sol, his friend Boss and the many thousands of wonderful dogs like them, should not be at risk of losing their homes and people because of unscientific prejudice. And owners like me should not have to choose between having housing and keeping a beloved dog. Let your representatives know.

Elizabeth Reed

Santa Barbara