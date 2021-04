There’s no place in a modern democracy for such a blatant fraud as the filibuster! We all know it’s a scam to give white folks a way to keep black folks and other minorities from being equal participants in our democracy. It’s way past time for the filibuster to die and be buried forever!

It’s time for our senators to end the filibuster and do the job that we, their constituents, sent them to Washington to do: Legislate!!!

Greg LeRoy

Santa Barbara