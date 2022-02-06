ENDERBY, Cynthia “Cindy” Ann

Cynthia “Cindy” Ann Enderby passed away January 26, 2022 at the age of 70 at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara due to complications while recovering from open heart surgery. She will be immensely missed by her family and friends.

Cindy was born on the 4th of July, 1951, to William and Margaret Jorgenson in Santa Barbara. She grew up in Santa Barbara and was part of the first graduating class of Dos Pueblos High School. While she moved away at times, Santa Barbara was always home and so she returned over and over again. Cindy worked as an office manager at local medical and dental offices until she retired in 1997.

Cindy could honestly say that the third time was the charm when it came to love. She met and fell in love with her husband, Robert, in 1991. They eloped on January 3, 1992 and were able to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary this year.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Karin; granddaughters, Kayli Anne and Maleah; sister, Deb (husband Mike); cousins, Kristi (husband Whitney), Carol (husband Colin), and Anna (husband Bob); and nieces and nephews, Colette (husband Tanner and children Silas and Basil), Vanessa (husband Ed and child Ian), Ryan (wife Jennifer and children Kayden, Mason, and Kinley), Niki (husband Justin and children Mark and Loren), Stacy (husband Sean and children Patrick and Carol Ann), Maddy, April, Andrew (wife Lexi), and Adam (wife Kirsten and children Abram and Landry).

Cindy was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all and she lived her life loving, laughing, giving, and in faith.