Enforce the laws, preserve our freedoms

Just think. If the government takes guns away from every law-abiding citizen — because we have murderers going rampant due to the fact they aren’t arrested and punished according to our laws — think what will be next on their list of things to take away.

When they take away your guns, next will be knives, tire irons, iron skillets, fireside poker, rope and, let’s not forget, cars.

There’s another answer: Enforce our laws. No special person is above the law. If people commit a crime, arrest them and make them serve jail time.

Guns do not kill. It is the deranged person holding the gun.

Would you believe knives are used more than guns in assault cases?

Speak up before you lose your freedom of protection

The politicians’ law, taking guns away from us citizens, doesn’t apply to the Secret Service that protects elected officials, and they are protected 24/7 with guns. Are these “guarded” politicians going to allow their “protection” to be taken away? (Note: There are 40 full-time Secret Service agents and 200-plus temporary agents) There is also the Capitol Police.

Take a look at Australia. The citizens had to turn in all their guns, and, being law-abiding citizens, they did. The crooks and murderers kept their guns so now they know who is not armed, and home invasions went up. Is this what you want to happen here in the U. S.?

God bless this nation so we may have peace and freedom.Anita Dwyer

Lompoc