ENGLANDER, Nancy

8/12/44 – 2/24/23

Our family is grieved to announce the passing of Nancy Englander. She was 78. She was a dear friend to many and will be missed as an endlessly supportive mother to Derek Magyar as well as a loving matriarch to the children and family of her late husband, Harold Williams.

Nancy began her illustrious career as the director of the MacDowell Colony in New Hampshire and head of museum programs at the National Endowment for the Humanities. She served as the director of program planning and analysis at the J. Paul Getty Trust from 1981 to 1986.

Beyond the Getty, Nancy joined Capital Group Companies to work in the area of emerging markets with a specific interest in Brazil. She also served on the Council Steering Committee of Human Rights Watch and the advisory board of the

Brazil Foundation.

Throughout her life, she had an affinity for bringing people together through art, travel and entertaining. She lived bravely and left this world the same way.

She leaves a meaningful legacy as a patroness of the arts and an ardent benefactress of causes she held dear.

She is survived by her family.

