ENGSTROM, Helen M.

August 14, 1931 – August 3, 2022

Resident of Santa Barbara

Helen Mae Engstrom passed away on August 3, 2022 in Santa Barbara, CA at age 90. Helen was born on August 14, 1931 in Minneapolis, MN to Swedish immigrants Carl William (Bill) and Augusta Emilia Johansson (Gustie) Hawkinson. She was a loving, dedicated wife to her husband John Paul Engstrom for 68 years.

Helen was born into and raised in a largely Swedish-American community in Minneapolis, the youngest child of a hard-working carpenter and his caterer wife. Her Swedish heritage and upbringing in the Covenant Church would shape her values and life for years to come. Helen graduated high school from Minnehaha Academy in 1949, and earned an associate’s degree from North Park College in Chicago, IL in 1951, before her parents moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and she graduated college at San Francisco State University in 1954 with a degree in elementary education. While in the Bay Area, Helen met John Engstrom of Chicago, who was then stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco during his Korean War service. Helen and John were married on June 12, 1954, the day after she graduated, and took up residence in the Chicago area (Oak Park and Wheaton) where John, an electrical engineer (Purdue University, BSEE ’52), worked for Hotpoint / General Electric, and Helen taught 2nd grade students in a public school.

In 1960, Helen and John returned to the Bay Area, residing first briefly in Moraga and then for more than forty-five years in Orinda, where they raised their loving family of Ann, Todd, Peter, Mary and Drew. Helen was a substitute teacher and counselor, kept busy with supporting the children’s many activities (especially school-related — Del Rey Elementary through Miramonte High School), did volunteer work in the community (Goodwill Industries and New Directions) and was deeply rooted in the ministry and support of Hillside Covenant Church in Walnut Creek (deaconess, Sunday school teacher, Women’s Auxiliary, MOPS mentor). The family enjoyed fun vacations, including much summer time spent at the rustic family cabin “HawksNest” amidst the redwood trees at Mission Springs in Scotts Valley, which her father built in 1962. Helen’s hobbies included art projects, tennis (Orinda Country Club), bridge, and time with friends at Starbucks. As the children grew older, she travelled the world with John for business, as well as after his retirement in 1994. Helen loved to open her Orinda home and entertain, was a generous hostess, and celebrated Swedish family traditions that her children and grandchildren cherish and will carry on forever. Family and faith were the cornerstones of Helen’s life, and most of her best and longest-lasting friends came from Hillside Covenant.

In 2009 Helen and John left Orinda and moved to the Samarkand Covenant Living community in Santa Barbara, which brought them many new and close friends. They quickly came to enjoy the Santa Barbara area and all that it has to offer, including the Montecito Covenant Church and best of all having daughter Mary and son Todd nearby with their families. While Helen’s mobility in her final years was hampered by neuropathy, her mind remained ever-sharp and her heart ever-big. She never lacked a kind word for anyone, and she loved being with people. Helen passed quietly early in the morning of August 3 with John sweetly holding her hand and surrounded by family.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents Bill and Gustie, her sisters Mary Ann Hedin (Roger) and Eva Erickson (Sherman) and her brother Philip Hawkinson (Bea). Her firstborn child Ann died in 2017. She is survived by her husband John and their children Todd Engstrom (Lisa) of Santa Barbara, Peter Engstrom (Lisa) of Orinda, Mary Morouse (Jim) of Santa Barbara, and Drew Engstrom (Jennifer) of Round Rock, TX, along with eleven much-beloved grandchildren — Britta, Faith, Anna, Mary Kate, Linnea, Nate, Ava, Annika, Jack, Sofia and Molly. She leaves behind several dear nephews and nieces in the Hedin, Erickson and Hawkinson families (Jeffrey, Todd, Andrea, Perry, Brent, Joel, Ross, Linda and Susan), who along with their families meant much to her. She is also survived by sister-in-law Marge (Bob) Reese, and nephew Roger Reese and

niece Betsy Quinn.

A celebration of life for Helen will be held on Saturday, August 27, at 11:00 a.m. at the Samarkand in Santa Barbara, with a reception to follow. Helen’s wish was for attendees to wear bright, happy colors.