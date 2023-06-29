Enhancing Fess Parker properties

Fess Parker Wine Country and Epiphany Tasting Garden remodeled

The Epiphany Tasting Garden has undergone improvements in Los Olivos.

Fess Parker Wine Country Inn and Epiphany Tasting Garden have been renovated in Los Olivos.

“The renovations reflect the Fess Parker brand’s continued evolution and elevation, the family’s dedication to providing an exceptional wine-tasting experience, and its commitment to excellence in hospitality,” the company said in a statement.



“We’re so excited to unveil these two projects that take the Fess Parker experience to another level,” said Ashley Parker Snider, co-owner and proprietor of the Fess Parker portfolio. “As a family-owned and operated business, we hold our heritage in high regard, while also recognizing the importance of providing a fresh and modern experience. With Los Olivos quickly gaining popularity as a must-visit destination for wine lovers and travelers from around the globe, we believe this refresh will help us continue to exceed our guests’ expectations.”

This is part of the renovated space at Epiphany Tasting Garden.



At the Wine Country Inn, the 19 rooms and suites were renovated. Improvements including new hardwood floors, shiplap in every bathroom, wrought iron four post beds, fireplaces in every room and elegant soft goods.



“Designed by Oliva Villaluz, the renovations perfectly blend contemporary finishes with natural elements for a refined and rustic aesthetic. Each room and suite at the Wine Country Inn offers something special with its own unique charm, ranging from cozy rooms perfect for a romantic getaway to spacious suites,” the Fess Parker company noted in its news release.

Fess Parker — the TV star known for the “Davy Crockett” movies that aired on the Disney TV shows including “The Wonderful World of Disney” and for starring in the title role of the “Daniel Boone” series on NBC — and his wife Marcella acquired the Wine Country Inn in 1998. The inn was last remodeled in 2012.



The inn includes Nella Kitchen & Bar, which boasts a close affiliation with the renowned Toscana Group.

This is among the rooms at the remodeled Fess Parker Wine Country Inn.



“The transformative journey to rejuvenate our property has enhanced the timeless charm and elevated guest experience of the Wine Country Inn,” said Amanda Parker White, general manager. “Our commitment to excellence shines through the meticulous details in every room and suite, creating a sanctuary where luxury, comfort, and the beauty of wine country converge.”



The Epiphany Tasting Garden renovation elevates the outdoor tasting experience with new pavers and shade sales, perimeter bench seating, new cushions and finishes on lounge furniture, and a new outdoor service bar in the expansive garden area shared with The Bubble Shack.

