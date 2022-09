Goleta Beach was full of visitors during a heat wave on Sunday.

A pair of surfers bicycle across Linden Avenue in Carpinteria on Saturday.

After temperatures reached above 100 degrees on Sunday, Santa Barbara remained at a relatively subdued 88 degrees on Monday, with highs in Santa Maria and Santa Ynez reaching 91 degrees and 86 degrees, respectively. The cooling trend is expected to continue in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria today, with a high of 84 degrees expected, while Santa Ynez is in for more heat with a projected high of 100.