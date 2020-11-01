ENRIGHT, Joyce Margaret

Joyce Enright lived her life with such love, generosity and grace. Her strong relationship to the Lord impacted and influenced her family and friends to understand the best is yet to come…for those who love Him (1 Corith. 2:9). She was a best friend to so many. We had the best mom in the world. Joyce Margaret Enright of Montecito, CA passed away on July 30th, 2020. Born in Inglewood, CA on July 16th, 1949 she was the daughter of William and Lorraine Matthew. She attended Hawthorne High School (class of 1967). El Camino City College AA (1971) and California State Dominguez Hills BA (1974).

For Joyce, Real Estate was her passion. She and her former husband (Stephen) moved to Santa Barbara in 1975, where she pursued Real Estate. She was committed to serving her clients with excellence and integrity. She worked at Berkshire Hathaway Home Services in Montecito and was an estate agent for over 42 years.

Her two daughters, Chase and Lauren brought true balance in her life. She wasn’t just their mother; she was their best friend, their advocate, mentor and rock. Joyce taught them the power of prayer, eating healthy, finding fulfillment in nature, being grateful for what they have and not someone else’s riches, setting goals and working hard to obtain them, taking time for true friendships, and always relying on God. Joyce was so patient, giving, wise and compassionate. She had a gift for making everyone feel valued and loved.

Joyce was so beautiful; she shined with her warmth and smile. She had a very keen sense of fashion, many would know. As High School Homecoming Queen her smile and congeniality lit up the room.

She loved the Lord with all her heart and her faith radiated through her to anyone who met her. Joyce was devoted to her church and it’s community, El Montecito Presbyterian where she served as deacon. She was a Prayer Warrior, in a women’s prayer group, and served on the Rescue Mission Auxiliary.

Joyce loved being a Gammie. She was Kenyon & Isla Throop’s Gammie. They were mesmerized with her talents for cooking and baking, tea parties and most of all, devoted love for them. She was a true example of a good mom.

We love you so much Mom, you have taught us what it is to be the best mom we can be, we will be strong and courageous. We will work hard just like you. We know you are in heaven protecting us, we love you more then anything. We know the best is yet to come!

Joyce is survived by her daughters Chase Enright (Ryan Throop) and Lauren Enright, granddaughters Kenyon and Isla Throop, sister Donna Marshall and brother Wayne (Terri) Matthew. Her biological brothers, Bill Lipis and Dave Teagan, as well as her sister-in-law Roberta Ellings (John) and her niece Missy Fuentes (Mac) and nephews, Robbie Enright (Rachael), Chris (Patricia) and Matt Marshall, Bill & Jason Matthew. And all of whom she loved dearly.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to her church, El Montecito Presbyterian Church and her philanthropy, Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

Psalm 118:19 & 25 : Open for me the gates where the righteous enter, and I will go in and thank the Lord. This is the day the Lord has made. We will rejoice and be glad in it.