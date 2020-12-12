Ensberg wins AIASB award

COURTESY PHOTO

Santa Barbara architect and AIA Fellow Cassandra Ensberg won the 2020 Lutah Maria Riggs Presidents Award.

SANTA BARBARA — The American Institute of Architects Santa Barbara awarded the Lutah Maria Riggs 2020 Presidents Award to Cassandra Ensberg, Santa Barbara architect and AIA Fellow.

Mrs. Ensberg has been a resident and leader in the Santa Barbara design, art and architectural community for more than 30 years.

She and her architect husband, Tom Jacobs, work together at their firm, Ensberg Jacobs Design Inc., with a focus on art, design, sustainability, the environment and the community.

The award winner founded the Kids Draw Architecture Program in 1987 during formation of the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.

She was recognized by AIA nationally and elevated to Fellow for her work on the art of architecture in 2016. She’s now a board member of AFSB and AIASB and serves as the advocacy co-chair for AIASB to promote excellence in the built environment through improved regulations, particularly those governing housing.

— Grayce McCormick

