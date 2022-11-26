Ensemble Theater Company to present ‘A Christmas Carol’

ZACH MENDEZ PHOTO

“A Christmas Carol” will be performed in December at the New Vic in Santa Barbara.

SANTA BARBARA — Ensemble Theatre Company will perform a new take on “A Christmas Carol” Dec. 1-18 at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

A preview performance will take place there at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

The regular run is Dec. 3-18, during which the curtain will rise at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 2 p.m. Sundays. There will be additional performances at 7 p.m. Dec. 4, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 and 4 p.m. Dec. 10.

The Ensemble Theatre production was adapted by Patrick Barlow and is directed by Jamie Torcellini.

Mr. Barlow, who wrote the Broadway and West End hit “The 39 Steps,” has reinterpreted Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” as a comic holiday delight filled with heart and humor, according to Ensemble Theater Company.

Five actors will bring the tale to life.

Mark Capri, who played Henry Higgins in ETC’s production of “My Fair Lady” and King Arthur in “Camelot,” will star as Scrooge.

Other cast members are Jenna Cardia, Regina Fernandez in her ETC debut, Bo Foxworth and Louis Lotorto.

Tickets cost $40-$84. To purchase, go to etcsb.org or call 805-965-5400.— Dave Mason