Ensemble Theatre Company appoints new managing director

The Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) announced on Thursday that it has named Scott DeVine as its top business officer following a national search. Mr. DeVine brings nearly 20 years of theater management experience to the role of managing director to lead the business and operational function for the company.

“The ETC board decided to hire Scott after a long and exhaustive national search where he was clearly one of the most experienced theater managers on the West Coast. Scott has skillfully managed complex artistic organizations and has been responsible for ensuring that the theaters he has served have maintained a sound financial base, especially in difficult economic times. Here at ETC we already have a solid base within the community, and we look forward, under Scott’s leadership, to years of strengthening that base and sustaining our position as the leading professional theater between Los Angeles and the Bay Area,” said Simon Williams, ETC’s Board president in a press release.

In his role as managing director, Mr. DeVine will co-lead the organization with ETC’s longtime artistic director, Jonathan Fox. Together they will forge a path forward for the company as people begin to engage with live theater again.

“The Ensemble Theatre Company is entering an important phase of its history with the opportunity to re-engage theater-goers who have long loved the art produced, while simultaneously attracting a new generation of entertainment enthusiasts looking forward to live performances. I’m excited to embark on this next chapter with our esteemed artistic director, Jonathan, this board and our experienced staff. Together, I am confident that we will be able to achieve new heights for this established pillar of the Santa Barbara community,” said Mr. DeVine in a press release.

Mr. DeVine was most recently with TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, where he was in charge of finances and operations for more than a decade as the organization’s general manager and CFO. Before joining TheatreWorks, he worked for the San Francisco Girls Chorus as Director of Finance and Operations and spent two years as the General Manager of the Gallo Center for the Arts in Modesto. Prior to moving to California, Mr. DeVine held positions of ascending seniority for The Performing Arts Center in Purchase, New York, culminating as the organization’s interim executive director.

He has also held positions at the Brooklyn Arts Council and the Akron Symphony Orchestra. Mr. DeVine has an extensive background in theater, music and arts administration, and has played several musical instruments. He obtained a Master’s Degree from Akron University in arts management and holds a Bachelor’s degree in political science with minors in history and theater.

email: kzehnder@newspress.com