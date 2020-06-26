Ensemble Theatre Company modifies 2020-2021 season

Ensemble Theatre Company is moving its originally planned 2020-2021 season to the following year and will instead put on a modified four-play season in the interim. According to a news release, the season will include productions of “American Son” and “Tenderly” during spring 2021. Both productions were originally scheduled for this past spring, and their dates will be announced in the coming months.

The season will also have two other productions that the release doesn’t name, as the rights to those plays are still pending.

When ETC resumes, its 294-seat venue, The New Vic, will have reduced, socially distant seating, as well as safety measures like sanitizing the theater after each performance.

As ETC’s reopening nears, performances will at first be general admission with reserved seating potentially available. ETC will also offer four-day flex passes in place of traditional subscriptions, which will ensure that flex pass holders have guaranteed seats.

For those who don’t feel comfortable attending a live event amid the pandemic, ETC is planning to livestream performances for viewers watching from the comfort of their home.