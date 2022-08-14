Ensemble Theatre Company plans ‘Curtain Up!’ benefit

COURTESY PHOTO

Linda Purl

SANTA BARBARA — Ensemble Theatre Company has announced a special fundraising event, “Curtain Up!”

The benefit will feature dinner as well as a live performance by Linda Purl (“Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Story”) and a silent auction.

“Curtain Up!” will take place at 5 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. All proceeds support ETC’s mission to present professional quality theater in the city.

Silent auction items include a three-night stay at the Manhattan Club Penthouse in New York City, which includes two Broadway shows and dinner vouchers for two New York restaurants.

Other items include a Hermosa Beach Getaway for two at a beautiful condo on the Strand in Hermosa Beach, an overnight stay at the El Encanto Hotel, overlooking Santa Barbara; an empanadas cooking class for six of your friends at your home; a collection of 29 wines from the cellars of ETC board members; a new piece of art by Ruth Ellen Hoag and other special experiences.

If you can’t attend the event in person, you can bid on auction items. You can also purchase unique experiences, including an architectural tour of downtown Santa Barbara led by expert Paul Longanbach and a performance/reading with Santa Barbara actress Meredith Baxter, who starred in NBC’s “Family Ties.”

Visit etcsb.org to start bidding on these spectacular items today.

Tickets are available at etcsb.org/support/curtain-up.

For more information, email Christine Hollinger at chollinger@etcsb.org.

— Katherine Zehnder