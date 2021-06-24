Ensemble Theatre Company sells season subscriptions

Ensemble Theatre Company has announced the 2021-22 season subscriptions are now on sale.

The Santa Barbara troupe noted that subscribers get discounts on single ticket prices, priority seating, and free ticket exchange and replacement.

The five-play season will start in October at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St. The first play is “Tenderly,” a musical about movie star Rosemary Clooney. Linda Purl returns to ETC as Ms. Clooney, known for movies such as “White Christmas” (1954). Ms. Pearl is joined by Broadway performer Jason Graae.

For the holidays, Jane Austen meets “Downton Abbey” in “The Wickhams,” the second installment of the “Christmas at Pemberley” trilogy. Darcy, Lizzie and Lydia, three characters from “Pride and Prejudice,” will appear in a story about the servants’ goings-on below.

In February 2022, ETC will perform “Carmen Jones,” Oscar Hammerstein’s jazz/musical adaptation of Bizet’s “Carmen.”

The production will be followed by ETC’s long-delayed performance of “American Son,” a play about the intersection of racism and the police. ETC had to cancel the production last year because of the pandemic.

The season will end with “Sleuth,” a comic thriller starring Santa Barbara favorite John Tufts.

The theater company noted in a news release that it has improved The New Vic to ensure the audience’s safety. The work included upgrades to the HVAC system, which now brings in 40% outside air.

For more information, go to etcsb.org.

