Ensemble Theatre Company to host refugee organization

ZACH MENDEZ PHOTO

Taroon (Rishan Dhamija) gets help from his sister Afiya (Nitya Vidyasagar) in “Selling Kabul.”

SANTA BARBARA — Ensemble Theatre Company will hold a “Talk Back” discussion with the Central Coast Afghanistan Refugee Organization “SLO4HOME” following this Sunday’s 2 p.m. matinee of “Selling Kabul” at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

The play is written by Sylvia Khoury and directed by Nike Doukas.

Refugees from Afghanistan who have been relocated to the Central Coast will talk about their journey from Afghanistan to America and answer questions from those in attendance.

“I’m grateful to SLO4HOME for the work that they do to assist Afghan refugees and for allowing us to hear their stories first hand,” said Jonathan Fox, the Ensemble Theatre Company artistic director.

SLO4HOME is a broad coalition of religious organizations, veteran and active-duty military members, and community activists who are helping Afghan refugees establish new lives and livelihoods on the Central Coast. This grassroots group, which already has nearly 100 volunteers representing a broad cross section of the community, began coordinating assistance efforts late last year.

Areas of focus include housing, job assistance, education, health, transportation, culture and hospitality.

The play preceding the talkback, “Selling Kabul,” is about an Afghan man hiding from the Taliban in 2013 in his sister’s home. For more information, see etcsb.org.

— Dave Mason