Ensemble Theatre Company’s Jonathan Fox to depart from the company

COURTESY PHOTO

Jonathan Fox is leaving Ensemble Theatre Company after serving as its artistic director since 2006.

The Ensemble Theatre Company board has announced the departure of its artistic director, Jonathan Fox, as of June 30.

Mr. Fox has held the position since 2006 when ETC previously performed in the Alhecama Theatre in Santa Barbara.

For his last production, he will be overseeing and directing “Seared,” the final production of ETC’s 44th season, playing from June 8 to 25 at The New Vic in Santa Barbara.

Under Mr. Fox’s direction, ETC has become a substantial regional theater, according to a news release. During his time, the ETC acquired and renovated the company’s home at The New Vic, which opened for ETC productions in 2013.

His widespread connections with the American theater community, as well as his international ties, have brought many distinguished performers to ETC’s stage and have built relationships with regional theaters in Europe.

The company will engage in a search for a new artistic director. ETC’s managing director, Scott DeVine, will temporarily serve as the company’s executive director, overseeing both the operational and artistic functions.

email: abahnsen@newspress.com