Ensemble Theatre to showcase live premiere of ‘Puccini’

SANTA BARBARA —The Ensemble Theatre Company is selling tickets for the live premiere of Hershey Felder’s “Puccini,” which will stream at 5 p.m. March 14.

This new opera by Mr. Felder tells the story of a young musician who meets his favorite opera composer, Giacomo Puccini. The live performance of the show will be filmed on location at the home where Mr. Puccini was born in Lucca, Italy.

Renowned opera stars Nathan Gunn, Gianna Corbisiero and Charles Castronovo are set to perform in the live world premiere of this event.

The Ensemble Theatre Company, which is based in Santa Barbara, is offering $55 viewing access per household. This cost will cover the live performance, as well as a week of “on-demand” viewing of the taped broadcast.

To register for tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/hershey-felder-presents-puccini-live-from-florence-tickets-125525126031?aff=ETCSB. Once registered, event attendees will receive an emailed link to the livestream on March 12.

— Madison Hirneisen