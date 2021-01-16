Enterprise Award winners

Music Academy of the West invests in alumni innovation



At left, Bruno Luiz Lourensetto, and at right, Camila Barrientos Ossios

Six graduates of the Music Academy of the West have been chosen as winners of the fourth annual 2021 Alumni Enterprise Awards.

They were among a record number of applicants for the awards, which

were judged by members of the Academy’s National Advisory Council, board of directors and administrators as well as musical entrepreneurs who were part of this past summer’s Remote Learning Institute.



At left, Rich Coburn, and at right, Cristina Cutts Dougherty

Applicants are challenged annually to create projects that: support innovation in areas including artistic expression, audience development, education, community engagement, social justice and technology; advance social entrepreneurial endeavors/projects in classical music; and generate positive learning outcomes.

Selected for the honors are Camilla Barrientos Ossio, clarinet; Bruno Luiz Lourensetto, trumpet; Rich Coburn, vocal piano; Cristina Cutts Dougherty, tuba; Adanya Dunn, mezzo-soprano and Christina Giuca Krause, vocal piano.

The winners will receive $85,000 in grants to promote the following projects in 2021: Ms. Ossio and Mr. Lourensetto will offer real-time, online video concerts for COVID patients across Latin America and beyond; Mr. Coburn is creating a database of orchestrated vocal works by black, indigenous and other composers of color, featuring samples of many previously unrecorded works; Ms. Dougherty is heading a book about historic women in brass which details their orchestral careers from the 1940s to the present; Ms. Dunn will present a range of indoor and outdoor, socially distanced concerts in Amsterdan’s Red Light District; and Ms. Krause is working to address challenges facing youth on Chicago’s South Side by providing students with positive mentorship and a safe musical outlet through a curriculum that bridges classical music and hip hop.



At left, Adanya Dunn, and at right, Christina Giuca Krause

“The winning projects represent incredible enterprise and ingenuity in the creative pursuits of Academy alumni. It’s thrilling to see the impact these musicians are having on peer artists and audiences, along with the education and legacy they offer the field of music,” said Clive Chang, Music Academy board member and chief strategy and innovation officer for the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

There have been 21 previous winners since 2018, and the total awarded in prizes is now $305,000.

The six award winners will participate in an Innovation Residential online presented by the Music Academy from March 22 through 27.

Industry visionaries such as opera producers Beth Morrison and Jecca Barry, violinist Kelly-Hall Tompkins, 21C Media Group and others will lead interactive workshops and panels focusing on entrepreneurial strategies around marketing, fundraising, audience engagement and interaction and the evolving musical landscape.

Each winner will be partnered with a professional mentor with expertise connected to their project who will serve as an ongoing adviser.

“It is imperative for us to help give artists a voice to react to our complex world. These awards offer them investment in their vision for the future. Their projects will have an immediate impact on their communities and spark new thinking about how music is performed and presented globally,” said Scott Reed, Music Academy president and CEO.

