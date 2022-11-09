Entertaining event

Kendall Conrad features tablescape tips in class at Rosewood Miramar Beach

DAVID MENDOZA PHOTOS

Just in time to help participants prepare for the holiday season, Rosewood Miramar Beach offered “Entertaining With Kendall Conrad.”

The master class offered guests and visitors to the resort the chance to learn tricks and tips for throwing a perfectly curated event.

Known for her sustainable and effortless chic accessory designs, Ms. Conrad, a Santa Barbara native, is also an accomplished hostess with an eye for curating simply stylish get togethers. She also serves as the property’s PlaceMaker.

“My go-to advice for someone entertaining is to get as much done as possible ahead of time. That way you’ll minimize stress and get to really enjoy your event. I always recommend making countdown lists before the event in different timing increments — for example, one of everything that needs to be done two weeks before, one a week before, two days before, the day of and even an hour before,” she told the group.

Taking place from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 27, this intimate session in The Study at the Montecito resort featured a tablescaping demonstration led by Ms. Conrad and included products from The Well Summerland to help attendees curate their ideal tablescape.

At left, Kendall Conrad will give a tablescaping demonstration Oct. 27 at Rosewood Miramar Beach. At right, “One of my no-fail tricks for setting up stunning tablescapes is to always use a tall centerpiece,” Kendall Conrad said.

Among her tips: “One of my no-fail tricks for setting up stunning tablescapes is to always use a tall centerpiece. Stick to one kind of flower and color to bring this to life. You can even use tall branches like quince, dogwood or cherry or perhaps bring in fresh-cut ginger from your garden, a palm or monstera leaf, eucalyptus or olive branches.

“The other items I always keep on hand for tablescaping are my Cameroon Napkin Rings in brass, my natural rock objects to decorate the table, beautiful glassware, pink salt and family flatware for a special touch — it’s OK to not have a perfect set and mix and match!”

Light bites and drink pairings with Ms. Conrad’s own signature cocktail were served by the resort’s culinary team.

“The key takeaway I hope my guests received from my master class was to have fun at their own parties and celebrate life as much as possible!” she told the News-Press. “To me, hosting lots of gatherings is a great way to build a sense of community and allows you to serve as the connector who brings people together. Ultimately, enjoying togetherness as much as possible is what entertaining is all about.”

From noon to 5 p.m. on the same day, Ms. Conrad hosted a trunk show at the hotel, 1759 S. Jameson Lane in Montecito. Items from her Fall/Winter 2022 collection included a selection of new bag styles in autumnal colors ranging from mini options to oversized weekenders in rich suedes, nubuck and nappa leather.

Also available were Ms. Conrad’s new sculptural jewelry offerings, which included pieces made from hand-polished solid brass, gold-plated brass and sterling silver.

