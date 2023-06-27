Entry forms accepted for Children’s Fiesta Parade

SANTA BARBARA — The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is accepting entry forms for this year’s Children’s Fiesta Parade.

The parade will celebrate its 91st year on Aug. 5.

Parents, families, and friends create and decorate their own floats, carts, and wagons to join this foot-powered parade. No motorized or battery-operated vehicles are used. Children and parents typically dress in colorful Spanish and Mexican costumes, often bringing chickens, goats, ponies, dogs, and other small animals to add to the fun.

Parade entries can be as small or as large as desired.

All participating children will also receive free ice cream, provided by MarBorg Industries.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 5, making its way along Cabrillo Boulevard from Garden Street to Calle Puerto Vallarta.

Families and groups wishing to participate must complete an online application by July 7. To apply, go to SantaBarbaraCA.gov/FiestaParade.

— Dave Mason