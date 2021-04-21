Home Local Environmental, racial justice talk topic today
Environmental, racial justice talk topic today

Dr. Robert Bullard will explore “The Quest for Environmental and Racial Justice” at 5 p.m. today in a virtual presentation sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures as part of its Race to Justice series.

It will be followed by a Q&A moderated by Dr. David N. Pellow, UCSB Dehlsen Chair of Environmental Studies and director of the Global Environmental Justice Project.

Dr. Bullard is the recipient of the United Nations Environment  Program’s Champions of the Earth Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for UCSB students (registration required).

For more information, call 805-893-3535 or visit www.artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.

— Marilyn McMahon

