EPA approves pilot project to release genetically modified mosquitoes into state despite widespread opposition

By BETHANY BLANKLEY

THE CENTER SQUARE CONTRIBUTOR

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month approved an Experimental Use Permit submitted by a British biotech company to release millions of genetically engineered mosquitoes into California to combat diseases that don’t exist there.

The British firm Oxitec, which is funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, submitted its application last August. The application received 12,691 comments and the pilot project has received widespread public opposition.

Oxitec claims releasing the genetically engineered mosquitoes will help combat the mosquito-spread diseases of Dengue Fever, Yellow Fever, and the Zika virus – diseases that don’t currently exist in California.

They are transmitted by the Aedes aegypti (yellow fever mosquito) and Aedes albopictus (Asian tiger mosquito), which aren’t native to California, the California Department of Health states. However, they’ve been identified in multiple counties, according to a map updated last month.

Despite their presence, transmission of these three diseases in California is zero. As of March 2, 2022, there are no cases of Dengue in California, the CDC reports.

In 2020, 86 dengue cases were reported in California of which 24% were associated with travel, the CDC reported.

The last major outbreak of Yellow Fever in the U.S. was in 1905 in New Orleans. Yellow Fever is “a very rare cause of illness in U.S. travelers,” the CDC states. A Yellow Fever vaccine is available at more than 400 California clinics listed by the CDC.

The Zika virus doesn’t exist in California, or anywhere else in the continental U.S.

As of Feb. 25, 2022, the CDC states, “There is no current local transmission of Zika virus in the continental United States. The last cases of local Zika transmission by mosquitoes in the continental United States were in Florida and Texas in 2016-17. Since 2019, there have been no confirmed Zika virus disease cases reported from United States territories. No Zika virus transmission by mosquitoes has ever been reported in Alaska and Hawaii.”

Last February, the California Department of Health reported, “To date there has been no local mosquito-borne transmission of Zika virus in California. Zika virus infections have been documented only in people who were infected while traveling to areas with ongoing Zika transmission, through sexual contact with an infected traveler, or through maternal-fetal transmission during pregnancy.”

Despite this, Oxitec’s CEO, Grey Frandsen, said in part, “Given the growing health threat this mosquito poses across the U.S., we’re working to make this technology available and accessible. These pilot programs, wherein we can demonstrate the technology’s effectiveness in different climate settings, will play an important role in doing so.

“Oxitec’s safe, sustainable and targeted biological pest control technology does not harm beneficial insects like bees and butterflies and is proven to control the disease transmitting Aedes aegypti mosquito, which has invaded communities in Florida, California and other U.S. states. In California, since first being detected in 2013, this mosquito has rapidly spread to more than 20 counties throughout the state, increasing the risk of transmission of dengue, chikungunya, Zika, yellow fever and other diseases,” Oxitec says in a press release.

Following the EPA’s approval, Oxitec is submitting permit applications to state regulators to approve its pilot project in partnership with the Delta Mosquito and Vector Control District in Tulare County.

If approved, millions of genetically engineered Aedes aegypti mosquitoes will be released into Fresno, San Bernardino, Stanislaus and Tulare counties, the largest number of genetically engineered insects released in the world.

Oxitec claims its mosquitos, which are male and don’t bite, will be released into the wild to mate with females that do bite. Once they mate, the male is supposed to pass on a gene that ensures its offspring die before reaching maturity, Oxitec explains.

However, scientists, public health experts and environmental groups argue no publicly available data supports Oxitec’s claims. One of the groups, Friends of the Earth, points to an independent peer-reviewed study conducted by Yale University scientists who evaluated a similar two-year experiment in Brazil. The genetically engineered Aedes aegypti mosquitoes that were released in Brazil didn’t cause mosquitoes to die out. Instead, a hybrid mosquito was created that was more difficult to eradicate and might actually increase the spread of mosquito-borne disease, the researchers found.

“This experiment is unnecessary and even dangerous, as there are no locally acquired cases of dengue, yellow fever, chikungunya or Zika in California,” Jaydee Hanson, policy director for the International Center for Technology Assessment and Center for Food Safety, said in a news release. “Releasing billions of GE mosquitoes makes it likely that female GE mosquitoes will get out and create hybrid mosquitoes that are more virulent and aggressive. Other public health strategies, including the use of Wolbachia infected mosquitoes, could better control the Aedes aegypti.”

Friends of the Earth points out that information about allergenicity and toxicity was redacted from Oxitec’s permit application. And the EPA didn’t require scientific assessments to be done before approving the permit, including an endangered species assessment, public health impact analysis, or caged trials ahead of any environmental release, and also declined to convene a Scientific Advisory Panel as it does for all new pesticides introduced into the environment, it adds.

“Scientists have found genetic material from GE mosquitoes in wild populations at significant levels, which means GE mosquitoes are not sterile. GE mosquitoes could result in far more health and environmental problems than they would solve,” Dana Perls, a food and technology program manager at Friends of the Earth, and California resident, said in a news release. “EPA needs to do a real review of potential risks and stop ignoring widespread opposition in the communities where releases will happen.”

“Once released into the environment, genetically engineered mosquitoes cannot be recalled,” Dr. Robert Gould, president of San Francisco Bay Physicians for Social Responsibility, and California resident, said in a news release. “Rather than forge ahead with an unregulated open-air genetic experiment, we need precautionary action, transparent data and appropriate risk assessments.”

​​Californians can contact the governor, state legislators, local county officials and the California Department of Pesticide Regulation to provide comments on the plan. The department and local mosquito abatement districts have to approve the permit in order for the mosquitoes to be released.

Oxitec’s application was also approved for a project in Florida, after half a billion genetically engineered mosquitoes were released in the Florida Keys last year.