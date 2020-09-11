Equalitech open to help Census participation

Every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., Equalitech will be providing Goleta community members with access to a computer station to fill out their 2020 Census. The deadline to complete the census is Sept. 30.

Equalitech is located at the Goleta Valley Community Center, at 5679 Hollister Ave. in Room 13B with bilingual staff available for assistance.

According to the city of Goleta, the city is currently at a 75% response rate (the same rate as in 2010). Failing to get an accurate census count could result in a loss of millions of dollars in state and federal funding over the next ten years.

Additionally, those who attend the Camino Real Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday can learn more about the Census and receive a “Make Goleta Count” swag bag. Those interested should look for the California Census digital truck, which will be parked at the Camino Real Marketplace on Sunday.

People can also complete their census online at My2020Cenus.gov or by phone by calling 844-330-2020.

— Jorge Mercado