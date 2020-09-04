Equalitech provides internet access to boost census participation in Goleta

COURTESY PHOTO

Equaltech will be helping people every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m.

Equalitech, whose mission is to try to provide free access to technology and education to all, will be offering a helping hand to those without internet access and need help filling out the 2020 Census.

Every Wednesday from 3 to 7 p.m., local Goleta community members can go to Equalitech, located behind the Goleta Valley Community Center at 5679 Hollister Ave., to fill out their census. Bilingual staff will also be present to answer any questions.

“Equalitech understands that tech accessibility and literacy is more important than ever as we all try to navigate these turbulent times. The census is yet another disparity revealed by COVID-19 and we just want to do what we can to bridge the divide,” Danny Fitzgibbons, the executive director at Equalitech, said in a press release.

To date, roughly 25% of Goleta households have not responded to the Census according to the city of Goleta. An inaccurate count could result in a loss of millions of dollars in State and Federal funding over the next ten years. The census count will end on Sept. 30.

Residents who have yet to complete the census are encouraged to visit the location, as long as they wear a mask and abide by social distancing protocols.

For those with internet access, you can complete the census online at My2020Cenus.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.

email: jmercado@newspress.com