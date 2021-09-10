Santa Barbara Revels to perform

Santa Barbara Revels will celebrate the transition of summer to fall with its annual Equinox Concert.

The concert will take place Sept. 21 at the Sola Patio at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara.

This al fresco evening will feature selections from three centuries of Spanish and Mexican music of the New World. The music is in anticipation of this year’s production of “The Christmas Revels: An Early California Celebration of the Winter Solstice,” set for Dec. 18 and 19 at the Lobero Theatre.

For Equinox, Erin McKibben, the revels music director, will sing and play the flute. She also brings together a diverse ensemble of musicians, including Kristine Pacheco-Bernt on violin, Kathryn Mendenhall on cello, Rebekah Scogin on harp, Luis Moreno on guitar and Josh Jenkins on guitar and vocals.

Musical selections will include “La Paloma, El Vito”(with audience participation) and Manual de Zumaya’s Cantata from the Mexican Baroque period, according to a news release.

The program will begin with a reception at 6 p.m.

At 6:30, Luis Moreno, a noted specialist in the music of early California, will lead a discussion on the background and development of this material. The concert begins at 7.

Parking is available in the University Club lot, and the Sola Patio is fully accessible.

Tickets for the reception, discussion and concert are $30 in advance and $35 at the concert. To purchase, go to m.bpt.me/event/5206796.

For more information, go to facebook.com/santabarbararevels or santabarbararevels.org.

