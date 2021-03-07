Equity destroys equality, decency, common sense

The Biden administration and the Democratic-controlled Congress are in the process of reversing 60-plus years of progress in women’s rights and opportunities as it pertains to matters of equality with men by way of a bill that has already been passed by the House of Representatives, along with an executive order signed by the president.

Specifically, the Equality Act (H.R. 5) is a bill, that, if signed into law, would amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in employment, housing, public accommodations, public education, federal funding, credit and the jury system.

Some of the programs that will be decimated by way of the Biden companion executive order have to do with Title IX and other laws that have served to create equal access opportunities for women in sports programs and various other accommodations.

Together, these rules will affect churches, battered women’s shelters, religious-based hospitals and care providers, schools, colleges, community facilities, and business operations.

The impacts of the policies serve to obliterate equality between men and women, in order to facilitate equity for transgendered persons. What this means in practical terms is that institutions, facilities such as restrooms and locker rooms, programs and individuals will no longer be able to make a distinction between men and women in order to insure transgendered persons are not being excluded in any way, shape or form.

For example, the Obama administration sought to force shelters for battered women to accept men who identified as women. Relatedly, health care institutions are now declaring that promoting breastfeeding as being “natural” has many negative societal effects. Specifically, in an article published in the journal Pediatrics, university medical professionals argue that by referencing and promoting breastfeeding as natural, health care providers may inadvertently be endorsing a controversial set of values about family life and gender roles, which would be ethically inappropriate.

At a press conference in Washington, D.C., as reported by Breitbart: The National Organization for Marriage called the Equality Act one of the most pernicious attacks we’ve ever faced in America. H.R. 5 is a sweeping assault on the religious liberty rights of people of faith. The legislation effectively makes showing support for traditional marriage to be illegal discrimination under federal law. This means that any tangible step to refuse participation in a gay wedding would be illegal discrimination under this legislation.

The Heritage Foundation summed up the likely effects of the Equality Act with the observation that “it actually would promote inequality by elevating the ideologies of special-interest groups to the level of protected groups in civil rights law.”

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins states: “The so-called Equality Act is unfair on many fronts. It is an attack on parental rights, women’s sports, but to the millions of people of faith in this country, it is an egregious attack on the freedom to believe and live according to those beliefs. It would position the government to lord over churches and other faith-based institutions, dictating potentially who they hire, how their facilities are used, and even punishing them for not falling in step with a view of human sexuality that directly contradicts orthodox biblical teaching.

“No institution or person of faith, be it school, church, synagogues, mosque, business, or nonprofit will escape the Orwellian reach of the Equality Act. The Religious Freedom Restoration Act will be committed to the ‘memory hole,’ and we will then experience a catastrophic loss of religious freedom in America, and, as a result, every American, those who believe and do not believe, will suffer the consequences,” Mr. Perkins said. “I urge the American people to speak with great force and clarity to Congress to stop HR 5, the Inequality Act.”

Andy Caldwell is the executive director of COLAB and host of “The Andy Caldwell Radio Show,” weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on News-Press Radio AM 1290.